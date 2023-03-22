Gov Umahi Makes Case For Zoning Of Senate Presidency To South East

Advertisement

…Indicates Interest To Vie For Position

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

Governor David Nweze Umahi has called on the APC National Leadership to Zone the 10th Senate Presidency slot to the South East zone, and Speaker of House of Representatives to the North East zone in the interest of equity, justice and fairness.

Umahi made the call Wednesday, during a Press Conference at the Executive Council Chambers, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki.

The Governor noted that such decision which reflects the Federal character policy would go a long way to calm frayed nerves across the various regions.

“I am asking the National Assembly to set aside the House Rules for the best to emerge.”

He however indicated interest to vie for the number one position in the 10th Senate, citing his exploits in Public Service as added advantage.

“If the Senate Zones the Senate Presidency to the South East, I am indicating interest. I have been in public service for the past 16 years, so you can see that I understand what it takes to rebuild this Country. I appeal to the Senate to set aside the rules for the best man to emerge, this is without prejudice to the will of God.

“We courageously left PDP to APC because of injustice, so the South East trusts APC because in Ebonyi State, we returned three Senatorial Candidates, three House of Representatives Candidates, Ebonyi is totally APC.

“It will be very fair enough for the Nation Nigeria to look in the direction of South East in this Senate Presidency.”

Gov Umahi equally assured that his administration will complete all ongoing projects before handing over in May, and announced that test flight operations would kick off soon at the Ebonyi International Airport.

“In the next few days we will have our test flight at the airport, we will be inviting Mr President for the commissioning soon.”