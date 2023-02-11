Updated: Source Identifies Killers Of Okowa’s Police Escorts In Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Ochiagha-led militant group has been identified as the gang behind the attack and killing of three police officers policemen attached to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, in Anambra State.

247UREPORTS reported that four police officers attached to Gov. Okowa, who is also the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), were ambushed over the weekend by gunmen operating along the Orlu—Isseke Road in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Identified as Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh, the police officers, who were of the Delta State Police Command, were said to be returning from Abia State to Asaba in a black Toyota Hilux pick-up before the ambushment, during which three of them were killed, while one escaped with bullet wounds.

It was also gathered that after the attack,the gunmen took the officers’ firearms and their uniforms, and drove the black Hilux Pick-up down to Isseke before setting it on fire.

However, as investigation into the incident deepens, a source who begged not to be mentioned said the attack is suspected to have been carried out by one Ochiagha-led militant group of the IPOB/ESN militants.

The source further revealed that Ochiagha-led gang are loyal to one notorious Temple whose activities are usually recorded within the aforementioned location.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command had earlier assured that the Command is very poised to fishing out and bringing to book, the criminals behind the dastardly act.