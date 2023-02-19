Polls: Only PDP Gov Candidate Has Given Us Blueprint – Taraba Youths

Advertisement

A human rights organisation under the aegis of Youth Active Initiative (YAI) has thrown its weight behind the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Lt Col Agbu Kefas (retd.), saying he was the only person talking about concrete plans for the State.

The organisation therefore advised other contestants to stop the bickering and focus on the issues.

According to them, Taraba state indigenes care more about how their lives would be affected and not who was wrong or right.

The leader of YAI, Albert Augustine, who stated these after Kefas interview with journalists, said the PDP flagbearer spoke directly to the Taraba people and did not descend into trivialities.

He said, “We note with grave concern the way some candidates in this election speak as if goading their supporters to cause problems. Their body languages have shown clearly that peace is not in their agenda. We have also noticed that in various interviews, they speak only of their ambitions and never about what they can do for Taraba State. This is not good for our politics. Our attention therefore has been drawn to the PDP candidate who have stayed on the issues.

“We are happy to note he said in the television interview that he is not interested in blame games. We are quick to note what he said about agriculture, solid minerals and the education sector.

“We heard him mentioned the youth and are glad because none of the candidates have given us a blueprint in that regard. We look forward to the planned parley where he said he would listen to us attentively.

“As young people, this election is critical and we wish to support only a candidate that is focused on the main issues. A candidate ready to deliver the dividends of democracy. Colonel Agbu Kefas has convinced us that he is a man of few words but full of action and this is heartwarming.”