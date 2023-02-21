INEC Fraud Exposed: Publish 240 Cancelled Polling Units, OYC Urges INEC

Advertisement

*Issues 24-hours ultimatum

*Says any attempt to rig 2023 presidential election will be resisted by nigerian youths

…We Wouldn’t Accept Election Results From Sokoto, Kastina, Kano, Jigawa and Borno

Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC says it has uncovered plots by INEC to pad vote in Kastina, Sokoto, Kano, Jigawa, Borno through Niger, in their quest to render the efforts of Nigerians to vote in their choicest candidate futile.

The Apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the names of 240 cancelled Polling units with 24 hours or be ready to contend with the heavy consequences of the perceived electoral fraud.

Speaking to news men in Abuja, on Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, the National President of OYC, Comrd. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka reminded INEC that 2023 presidential election “is a peculiar election in the history of Nigeria political project.

“INEC must remember that 2021/2022 voters new registration remain the most interesting period where Nigeria youths that have lost interest in voting came out en mass to register because of Mr. Peter Obi presidential project, therefore, INEC will have been playing with Nigeria political stability and unity, if within 24 hours INEC fails to publish those 240 polling units that were cancelled.

“INEC should know as crucial as such information is, that it didn’t go well with Nigeria youth to state that 240 polling units were cancelled without giving details and reasons for the cancellation.

“INEC must clear itself as independent and impartial institution by giving details through a press briefing and a gazetted documents, the reason behind the cancellation of 240 polling units within 24 hours.

Continuing, Igboayaka said: “We implore INEC to know that the more than 21 polling units allegedly registered in Niger Republic, as well as INEC’s body language already is an indication that INEC has already compromised to rig 2023 presidential election.

“This perceived fraudulent activities on voters registration, as alleged in Niger Republic, obviously shows that Nigerians and Ndigbo in particular will not accept votes coming from Kano, Borno, Jigawa, Kastina and Sokoto States, if INEC don’t correct this error. Because, the aforementioned States have link to Niger Republic. And the master plan is to rig and pad through the above three States.

“Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must know the peculiarity of 2023 election. He should not be ignorant of the glaring fact that, Nigerian youths today, being very creative in technology cum computer wizardry will uncover every step he makes, geared towards compromising the 2023 presidential election.

“Finally, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu should as a matter of urgency Grant a world Press conference on why 240 polling units was cancelled, and if Nigerians couldn’t find the reason reasonable and logical, we must compel him that election must hold in those polling units on 25 February or as a supplementary election after 25th February”, Comrade Igboayaka concluded.