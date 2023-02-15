Imo: INEC Reaffirms Readiness For Feb. 25 Election, Despite Attacks

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its readiness to conduct credible, free and fair election on Feb. 25 in Imo, in spite of the violence in the state.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sylvia Agu, gave the assurance on Wednesday at a news conference to announce the commission’s preparedness for the election.

Agu said that about 2.4 million registered voters in Imo were eligible to vote during the election.

“As at the close of work on Feb. 3, about 375,004 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC), comprising 206,463 old cards, 116,734 new cards and 51,807 reprints have been collected,” she said.

Agu said that over 4,500 people who filled forms on issues relating to PVCs had been attended to.

The REC assured that the commission had made adequate arrangements to carry out voting in volatile areas of the state, particularly in Okigwe and Orsu Local Government Areas.

She noted, however, that election would not hold in 38 polling units in the state where the commission recorded zero registration.

Agu said that zero registration were recorded in Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ezinihite Mbaise, Ideato North, Isiala Mbano, Isu, Njaba, Ohaji/Egbema, Orlu, Oru East, Owerri Municipal and Owerri North Local Government Areas.

“On level of preparedness, INEC in Imo State is fully ready for the elections.

“All non-sensitive materials have been received and distributed to various Local Government Areas.

“Diverse trainings have been concluded and the training of presiding officers and assistant presiding officers is still on-going.

“The next set of trainees will focus on registration areas, technical collation officers.”

Agu said that after the training, the commission would recruit a reasonable number of ad hoc staff for the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC had suffered up to four attacks on its facilities since 2022 in Imo, resulting to the death of some staff of the commission.

The commission has however, restated its determination to conduct the elections, in spite of the attacks.