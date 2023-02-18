Breaking News: Unknown Gunmen Attack Soldiers In Anambra, Injure 5

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that barely twelve [12] hours following the attack by unknown gunmen on the Area Command [Police Station] in Ogidi, the operatives struck again.

This time, the unknown gunmen struck in another community of Nnewi South Local Government Area [LGA] in Anambra State.

According to sketchy information available to this news medium, the Nigeria military was attacked in Ukpor – a community near the commercial nerve center of Anambra State, Onitsha.

As gathered, the soldiers were caught in a surprised attack in what some eyewitnesses described as a loud explosion that followed sporadic gunfire. The soldier engaged the unknown gunmen is a gun duel. But the gunmen manage to escape after inflicting damages on the soldiers. Five soldiers sustained injuries. The nature of the injuries is not immediately available.

The attackers are suspected to be member of the Biafra agitators loyal to Simon Ekpa.

Stay tuned.