Breaking News: Gunmen Burn Down High Court in Imo 10 Days After Killing Judge

By Izunna Okafor, Owerri

Many case files, other documents and offices have been destroyed as yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked and burnt down a High Court in state.

This is coming barely ten days after Nnaemeka Ugboma, the judge in charge of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the state was gruesomely murdered right inside the court by the gunmen as he was presiding over a court session.

According to eyewitness, the arsonists came heavily-armed to attack the court, the Oguta High Court, located right inside the Oguta Local Government Headquarters.

Reports say the incident happened at about 11.30pm on Sunday, during which the Magistrate’s court registry, Appeal court record office, file room, secretary to the high court judge’s office, office of the high court bailiff, the chamber of the high court judge were all burnt to naught.

Confirming the incident, the Sole Administrator of the Oguta L.G.A., Ofili Ijioma, said that the attack had been reported to security agents, while investigation is currently ongoing to unravel and fish out the arsonists.

On his own part, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye said he was yet to receive full details of what happened.