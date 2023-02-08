8 Days To Go, 80, 000 Anambra APC Women Commence Door To Door Campaign

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

With eight days to the conduct of the 2023 Presidential election in the country the Anambra state chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC has commenced intensive door to door Campaign in the area.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Leading the campaign are over 80,000 women who have been mobilized for the last minute Campaigns through the instrumentality of the Chairman of the Campaign Council Sen Margery Chuba Okadigbo.

Senator Mrs Okadigbo stated this on Thursday in Awka at the interactive Session with All the APC Women Local Government and Ward Leaders, Women Stakeholders.

She called on APC women to do everything legally possible to ensure they deliver the Presidential Candidate of the Party and his running mate Senator. Kashim Shettima and other APC Candidates at the Poll.

Senator Mrs Okadigbo noted that “we have reached a critical stage of the electioneering campaign”

“The success of Presidential Rally was as a result of Ward mobilisation of the Party Members. We want to replicate the success of that Presidential Rally at Poll by making sure we (Women Leaders and Stakeholders) put everything in place to give our Candidate a resounding success.’

Her words: “I will give every necessary support so that whatever we can do to charge our women to go out and canvas for votes, let us go all out and get it done”

Also speaking Senator Emma Anosike said the main objective of this interaction with Ward Women Leaders and Local Government Leaders is to ensure women’s active participation in the 2023 general election and to deliver their polling units for the party in the election. He maintained that there will be a cash reward for every ward delivered in this election by the PCC.