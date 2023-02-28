2023: Tinubu Follows Closely As Obi Wins Anambra State

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the Saturday, February 25, presidential election in Anambra State.

Obi polled a total number of 584, 621 votes according to the results announced on Tuesday afternoon by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Nena Oti, at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation, Awka.

Obi was closely followed by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC), Bola Tinubu, who polled a total of 5,111 votes; while the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar polled 9036 votes. The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Presidential candidate, Prof. Peter Umeadi, scored 7,388 votes, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso took the fifth position with 1,967 votes.

According to Prof. Oti, the total number of valid votes is 613,861, while the total number of rejected votes is 10,751, which gave a total sum of 624,612 vote casts.

Peter Obi won in all the 21 Local Government Area of the state.