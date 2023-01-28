NNPP Guber Candidate To Introduce Technology In The Art Of Governance

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Bauchi State, Sen Haliru Dauda Jika has pledged to introduce technology in the art of governance as part of his effort to address the problems in critical sectors like Healthcare and education.

Jika stated this today at the presentation of his manifesto in Bauchi , He lamented the deterioration of the health sector of the state, saying that if elected as the next Governor of the state, his administration will declare a State of Emergency in the sector, and promised that education would receive massive attention in order to ensure quality teaching and learning environment across the state.

“There are a lot of issues raised in the manifesto ranging from agriculture, education, health, human and capital development. We want to turn around the art of governance in the state.The first thing I will do is to declare State of Emergency in the health sector. My administration will focus on healthcare service delivery to make it available for our people.

“Education will also receive a massive attention in order to ensure quality teaching and learning environment across the state.As a lawmaker, I will ensure that laws that will make life more meaningful for the people of the state will be taken before the State Assembly and enacted for good governance,” he said.

“As an Engineer, I will introduce technology into the art of governance to ensure that things are done the best possible ways they can be done. I want the people of the state to have the best” Jika said.