Imo PDP suspends campaigns declares one week mourning

The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State has suspended all political campaigns and declared one week of mourning following the attack on its candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

In a statement signed by it’s publicity secretary Collins Opurozor PDP says

all Party Flags shall fly at half mast, and Party members and supporters are to wear black arm bands, within the period of the mourning.

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, a motorcade of three vehicles conveying gunmen, arsonists and bombers stormed the residence of Ikenga Ugochinyere, in Akokwa. Three persons were shot dead. Among them was an uncle to Ikenga.

His trouble started after he exposed the widespread compromise of the INEC voter register now know as “the Omuma Magic”.

In a recorded telephone conversation, a voice said to be that of an appointee of Senator Hope Uzodinma, Chinasa Nwaneri, was heard threatening Ikenga Ugochinyere

On December 23, 2022, two days to Christmas his convoy was attacked while returning from a campaign luckily he was not in any of the vehicles.

The party therefore urged it’s members to remain calm and law-abiding and promise to ensure that those behind the attacks are arrested