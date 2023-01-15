Ihedioha Handed Over Failed State To Me Says Uzodinma

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State says he inherited a failed state from his predecessor Emeka Ihedioha in January 2020

Uzodimma who said this during a broadcast in Owerri on Sunday to celebrate his three years in office, said that the problems he encountered in the early days of his administration were daunting.

The governor said that despite the challenges of COVID- 19 pandemic and insecurity which he said is politically motivated, his administration in 36 months had recorded unprecedented achievements.

Governor Uzodinma said he inherited a failed road network but he had been able to construct quality roads which had attracted the presence of the president, major general Muhammadu Buhari (Retd) to the state twice.

He said that the civil service system he inherited was nothing to write home about but today the state possesses one of the best Civil service systems in the federation.

“The Civil Service was a good example of a disoriented and directionless institution with no regards for regulations and due process. As a consequence, the productivity and reputation of the Civil Service dropped to zero. For a state like Imo that was renowned for its efficient and reputable civil service this collapse was a major dent on our pride and reputation he said

Governor Uzodinma was sworn in as governor following a Supreme court ruling which declared him winner of the 2019 election.