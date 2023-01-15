Imo PDP Condemns Attack On Ikenga Imo Calls On Security Agencies To Investigate The Incident

Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party in Imo State has condemned the attack on Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the candidate of the Party for Ideato Federal Constituency in February 25th, 2023 elections.

In a press release signed by the publicity secretary of the party Collins Opurozor, the party expressed serious concern over the nature of the attack and the inability of security agencies to come to the rescue of the victims.

According to the statement, “a heavily armed convoy of three vehicles invaded the residence of Ikenga Ugochinyere in Akokwa, and hell was let loose. Three persons were shot dead. Among them was an uncle to Ikenga Ugochinyere. Our candidate escaped death by a whisker. No fewer than thirty-two vehicles were burnt to ashes. Buildings were leveled to the ground with explosives. It was a horrible scene of a total warfare.”

“Our Party notes that this very sad but deliberate, vicious and ill-intentioned attack is an attempt by the usurpers of our mandate to intimidate and silence Imo PDP, which is the darling of the people.”

The statement adds that Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere stands out in pro-democracy struggles in Nigeria is one thing these undemocratic elements in Imo State cannot tolerate.

Ikenga’s latest ordeals in the hands of agents of Imo APC regime began from the moment he exposed the widespread compromise of the INEC voter register. An appointee of Senator Hope Uzodinma, one Chinasa Nwaneri, was caught on tape, threatening to attack Ikenga Ugochinyere whenever he (Ikenga) would be sighted in Imo State.

The Party therefore call on security agencies investigate these attacks and bring the perpetrators of these heinous crime to book.

It says it is still reviewing the situation and will take further lawful steps to protect it’s Candidates, Leaders, Members and Imo citizens at large.