Gunmen Attack Man Wearing Peter Obi’s Campaign Cloth In Anambra, Warns Nigerians

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly attacked a yet-to-be-identified man putting on campaign polo of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi in Anambra State.

Although information about the attack is still sketchy, it was gathered that the incident happened at Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

The report was corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, which shows the victim being mal-handlded and interrogated by the gunmen along a road, after having pushed him out of his car.

A voiceover from the video who was interrogating the victim, also re-sounded note warning to Nigerians, to desist from wearing or putting on any campaign material on their body, as anyone doing so is risking his life and will be severely dealt with when caught.

The masculine voice, which sounded so authoritative and provoked, also ordered one of the gunmen to shoot-burst the four tyres of the victim’s red Toyota Camry, which he immediately did.

When contacted for his reaction, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said he did not have any information on the incident.

This is a developing story. More details later.