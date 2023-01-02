Ex Imo Governor Escapes Death, 4 Police Escorts Killed As Gunmen Attacked Convoy

Advertisement

Some unidentified gunmen on Monday attacked the convoy of a former governor of Imo state Ikedi Ohakim killing four of his police escorts.

Sources say the former governor was returning from a visit in Ehime Mbano in company with two of his children when the gunmen attacked him.

The gunmen missed the former governor but his back up vehicle was not that lucky as it was set ablaze killing four policemen in the vehicle

A source close to the governor who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said some reinforcement from Owerri came to the governor’s rescue.

Ohakim was governor of Imo state between 2007 and 2011.