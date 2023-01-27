Breaking News: Tribunal Sacks Adeleke As Osun Governor

Advertisement

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which convened in Osogbo, has removed Governor Ademola Adeleke as the state’s duly elected governor.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The tribunal ruled by a vote of two to one that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should revoke Adeleke’s Certificate of Return and reissue it to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

According to the majority judgment, which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume, Oyetola received 314,931 lawful votes to Adeleke’s 219,666.

The minority judgement is still being considered.

More details later…