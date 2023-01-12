Anambra man billed ₦19m after wife delivered 7 twins cries for help

Advertisement

A Lecturer, Mrs Uzodike Ngozi in the Department of Business Administration, Nnamdi Azikiwe University( UNIZIK) Awka Anambra State, has been delivered of a set of seven twins (Septuplets), Two boys and Five girls on Sunday, 8 January, 2023.

Mrs Uzodike who was delivered of the septuplets at Obijackson Women and Children Hospital Okija was full of tears both that of joy and sorrow as she complained of having not been paid salary since she was employed in the Department of Business Administration of UNIZIK in December 2020.

According to the husband, Mr Celestine Uzodike an indigene of Omogho, Orumba North, LGA Anambra State, a junior aide to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, he complained that his wife despite being properly engaged as a Lecturer has never earned a kobo as salary, regretting that even after she has been promoted from Assistant Lecturer to Lecturer II, they haven’t find it feat to pay her salaries.

The family who was billed 19 Million Naira by the Hospital, appealed to the federal government to pay the two years salary arrears owned to the new mother, and also come to their aide as they can not be able to foot the hospital bills and take care of the surviving Two boys and Four girls, as one of the girls did not make it.

Mrs Uzodike, who was very weak to speak after the delivery, said “all I want is for philanthropists both in Anambra State and Nigeria at large to come to our aide in other to offset the 19 million Naira hospital bill.”

They provided this account for donation

Uzodike Celestin Nkem 3029047380 First Bank or.

Obijackson Foundation Ltd(OWCH OPERATIONS) 0109386198. Access Bank (Diamond)

Please send receipt for reconciliation purpose

Thanks in anticipation. Mr & Mrs Uzodike Celestine Nkem 08033137677 .