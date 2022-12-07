Vote en masse for me in 2023, Atiku begs Osun people

Advertisement



Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the people of Osun to vote en masse for his party to win the 2023 presidential elections, as they did during the July 16 Osun Governorship election.

Abubakar made the plea on Wednesday during his presidential election campaign

held at the Freedom Park, Osogbo, thanking the people for returning PDP to power in the state.

“I believe by returning PDP into power at the federal level, you will strengthen this authority, because a Federal Government controlled by PDP and state government controlled by PDP in Osun is to the greater good of you all.

“Our only objective is to make sure that the current challenges of insecurity, disunity, economic deprivation, lack of jobs to our youths and the future of this country through restructuring, can be achieved.

“These I promise you. I am going to start doing them from day one in office.

“I appeal to you to come in greater number than you did in the last state election to vote PDP in the next general election, that is the only way you can secure your future and the future of your children.

“We promise you, we will not fail you. We are not like other parties, because we have done it before.

“We have got the experience, people who have the capacity to bring about changes. We are not new as far as governance is concerned in Nigeria.” Atiku said

Earlier, Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun, described Atiku as, “a man with enormous experience to turn around the fortune of Nigeria’s economy, having serviced as the Vice President and taking charge of the economy.”

According to him, Atiku’s experience is enormous. When he was the Vice President, he was in-charge of the economy. The economy was booming before the PDP left power. Nigeria was the largest economy.

“When elected, Nigeria will grow from strength to strength. Emergence of Atiku will unsettle evil in this country because he has the fear of God.

“He will govern Nigeria with Rule of Law and due process. I have been speaking with him on the issue of security and he promised to find a lasting solution to the challenges. He will also end kidnapping,” Adeleke said.

Also, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP Vice Presidential candidate, thanked the people of Osun for voting PDP at the last state governorship election, urging them to vote for Atiku to rescue Nigeria.

Okowa said the experience of Atiku was needed to rescue Nigeria.

He urged the party supporters and members to go back to their communities and campaign for the victory of the party in the 2023 election.

In his remarks, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of PDP, thanked the people for helping him to produce the first state governor as the Chairman of the party.

Ayu called on Nigerians to work and vote for PDP so as to have control from the local government to the Federal level, saying that the PDP was established to give governance to the people.

He welcome Rep. Lasun Yussuf, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Labour Party (LP) Governorship candidate at the Osun 2022 governorship election, back to PDP.

Ayu, also appealed to members of the party to forget what had happened in the past, saying he was happy that those that left the party for one reason or another were returning to the party.