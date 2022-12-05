Rights lawyer sues FG, AGF, INEC, PDP, Atiku for N200m each

He is also seeking a declaration that the executive or administrative policy (Northernisation of power policy) of the 1st to 3rd Respondents activated sometime on September 20, 2022 by the 1st to 3rd Respondents, which, on the one hand threatened to deny and/or denied or refused to accord to him his privilege or advantage to have a sense of belonging to the nation aforesaid and on the other hand allowed or gave clearance to the 5th Respondent (Alhaji Atiku Abubakar), a Northern Nigerian citizen sponsored by the 4th Respondent to also contest in the said Presidential election for his election as the next President of Nigeria to succeed President Buhari contrary to the aforesaid State Policy in order to continue to accord to him the same privilege or advantage to have a sense of belonging to the nation aforesaid is a gross violation of Section 42(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and therefore unconstitutional, null and void ab initio.

An order setting aside, nullifying and or voiding ab initio any election of the 5th Respondent (Alhaji Atiku Abubakar) as the next President of Nigeria to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2023 Presidential election for same being discriminatory against him and a gross violation of Section 42(1) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended.

An Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the Respondents either by themselves or through their servants, lawful agents, officers, privies or assigns from further acts of discrimination against him i

n the manner of any discriminatory election of the 5th Respondent complained hereof.

The application is supported by a Statement and an Affidavit of 30 Paragraphs and 4 Exhibits deposed to by the applicant himself and also a Written Address containing his arguments.

Ekejiuba in his legal grounds in his Statement in support of the application stated that his Fundamental right to be accorded his privilege or advantage is protected under Section 42 (1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended”.

“The Applicant’s Constitutional right to have or be given a sense of belonging to the nation which is his privilege or advantage is donated to him and protected as a Federal Character of Nigeria State Policy under Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and defined by Section 318 of the same Constitution”.

He insisted that his Fundamental right to be accorded his privilege or advantage inter alia to have a sense of belonging to the nation is worthy of protection by the Honourable Court pursuant to the spirits and letters of Section 46(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended”.