Pele’s funeral date and location announced

Advertisement



As football lovers around the world paid their respects to Pele on social media, Santos Futebol Clube released all the details on how fans can say goodbye to the football legend.

The funeral plans for late Brazilian football legend, Pele, have been released just after his family confirmed his demise on Thursday, December 29.

A public funeral ceremony will be held for Pele on January 2, after his body has been embalmed at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. It will then be taken to Vila Belmiro (Santos’ stadium). There will be gate access for members of the public and separate entrances for political officials and other prominent figures, along with members of the press.

His private burial will take place after a parade through the streets of Santos on January 3. Pele will be laid to rest at Memorial Necropole Ecumenica. This area will not be accessible to the public.