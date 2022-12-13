Ogbunike Community Flee Homes, As Gunmen Storm Villages Attack 17 Persons.

Advertisement



Ogbunike Community in Oyi local government area of Anambra was attacked by gunmen numbering about twenty shooting indiscriminately and robbing villagers of their personal effects.

So far about seventeen persons were injured while two persons who were badly injured are at a local hospital and it is not clear if they would survive the bullet wounds on them.

The gunmen who were said to be youths of the community mostly ex – convicts recently released from jail also stormed the home of late Pa Samuel Okwudili Nwoso at Ifite Ogbunike whose funeral is slated to hold in January next year and attacked workers carrying out renovation work at the buildings in the compound.

Narrating their benefactors ordeal in the hands of the gunmen the contractor at the compound Mr Egwim Ogomegbunam said;

“I was at the compound with two of my workers and six labourers when they came into the compound shooting any how and people started running away and they attacked me with matchet and wounded me at my left hand and my back”

“They were many I think about twenty of them and we could not defend ourselves and after that they came back again and attacked more people who thought that they had gone ” he said.

Son of late Pa Samuel Okwudili Nwoso, Mr Ekenechukwu Anthony Nwosu who was with his younger brother at the compound when the incident occured said;

“We were inside one of the buildings when we heard shootings and we had to hide for safety and was watching what was going on and the criminals came into the compound and were shooting and attacking people ”

“They attacked the workers in our home and after that they came back and attacked some other compounds and them as they were going they were robbing villagers collecting phones , money and ATM cards ”

“The thing that shocked us was that they are youths from our community who we already know as criminals and most of them are ex- convicts who were recently released from prison after serving their jail terms ”

Nwosu further confirmed that the community has made official complaints with the State Criminal Investigation Department at Awkuzu in Oyi local government area adding that the department has commenced investigation on the incident.

Meanwhile most of the villagers have fled the town for fear of another attack by the gunmen while awaiting the actions of the Anambra Police Command on the incident.