Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna: Does righteous conducts pays in politics?- By Suraj Muhammad Gama

An in-depth look at the characteristics morality of His Excellency Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna reminds me of Mr. George Clason’s 1926 collection of ‘Babylonian Parables’ – an accurate roadmap analysis that illustrated rigidly on how best one can manage his resources, how accurate to progress and how attentive to safeguard it. I understand, as for Gawuna, as a politician, he took the advantage of that ideology and reflect same on his own tract of how best he manages his political journey from positions of a lower level to the upper, how to carefully, respectfully and safely migrate from one political god-fatherism domain to the other, how best to obediently, in a well respectful manner, won confidence from a boss to the extent of convincing him that his worn-off cap will definitely fit the size your head.

Gawuna’s attitude has undoubtedly proved that the beneficial power of patience has a strength of enforcing/turning impossibilities into blessings. Where there is will, certainly, there will be many ways to victory. Humility, patience, decency, sense of humour and respect to all are the wheels that bankrolls Dr. Nasiru Gawuna to the top echelon of today’s politics.

Experiences matters alot not only in politics but in the whole life circle and the best tool to analyse the qualities of political leadership aspirants is from the previous positions they held or the values they impacted in the lives of those they inter-related with in the alternative. The re-actionery results that came therefrom will be the actual replica of their expected tomorrow’s delivery be it good or otherwise. Therefore, Nasiru’s successful political journey from yesterday till date has transparently attended to that tempo.

Moreover and argumentatively, till date, in Nassarawa local government, impressive memories, appreciative recounts and yearning aspirations are the immortalizing encomiums for His Excellency, Dr. Nasiru Yusif Gawuna because his shadow of kindness remain an indelible in the hearts of all those that works with him, all those that worked for him, the subordinates he governed including the politicians both within and outside his political umbrella while he served as the local government top authority. Few paragraphs of this piece will not contain the positivity and milestones Gawuna recorded in Nassarawa local government leadership but I am sure the indigenes of the local government will bear witness on this.

Of course, now is the right time to woo electorates, to sensitize and refresh their minds to show them the importance of their supports for electing a leader that matters, a leader who is habitually patient, a leader who knows the values and always gives values to where it deserves to be, a leader that left a very good exemplary legacy elsewhere in the state, a leader with an astonishing leadership qualities, a leader with passion in kindness, will in cushioning and desirous to act for effective and efficient service delivery. Nasiru has alot to showcase as per as Kano’s politics is concern especially within the purview of his political journey.

Gawuna’s successful steps in his political journey from holding a positions of a local government Chairman, to Commissioner, to Deputy Governor and now aspiring to the Governorship position has clearly demonstrated that one good turn deserves another because appreciating ones loyalty, leadership style and positive inputs are what earned him the continuity and unbreakable political lifespan – a rare, most difficult and very expensive opportunity that many politicians failed to attain, perhaps, due to an arrogantly behavioural attitude, deceptively buoyant, respectfully selective, truthfully untrusted and cruelly excellent. Most of these aforementioned attitudes are basically the stumbling block that always pointed their errors, cut their political journey halfway, send them back home and block their continuity. In view of the illustrated valued attributes above, it is undisputable that only politically beautiful journeys earned the political continuity and the unbreakable lifespan as well.

His Excellency’s decentness attitude has proven that there is morality not only in our religious conducts but even in our politics. I can confidently assert that Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has hidden potentialities in moral values that needed to be conveyed to the general public so that Kano’s electorates can shine their eyes very well to accurately sieve between the good, the bad and the ugly while casting their votes come 2023 Kano’s governorship elections.

Kano, as a state, is blessed with a perceptibly charismatic view in the eyes of the general public world over as not only the centre of commerce or the most populous state in the country but also one of the most respectfully recognized entity therefore the physical maturity, decency and the highly charismatic calibre appearance of Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna has perfected a matching leadership component to that of our dear state comparatively. Kano deserves to be lead by a politically matured, administratively well experienced, educationally sounded, morally commended, a personality of sound moral values similar to that of His Excellency.

Marketing a product that bears a significant historic economic value is actually less stressing though politicians that has previously served us at different levels had a transparently recognisable qualities that may possibly attract our voting thumb or otherwise. Let’s not to be deceived, let’s elect leaders on the basis of naked reality, let’s restrict our ears from a deceitful podium’s noises or political propagations.

I am a muslim and I believed only the will of Almighty Allah manifest at all times, but nonetheless the Almighty Allah also answers the prayers of those that prays and worked hard, therefore, investigating, looking and considering the secret hypothesis of the perfectly organized preparations/plans worked by the ruling party, APC regarding the forthcoming 2023 general election gives me a considerable look for His Excellency, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as nothing but a Governor-in-waiting and Governor-Elect of our dear state.