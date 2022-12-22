Leave PSG for two clubs if you want to succeed Messi, Ronaldo – Rooney tells Mbappe

Advertisement



Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has told Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe to leave the French Ligue 1 champions for the Red Devils or Real Madrid.

According to Rooney, that is the only way Mbappe can succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the game.

Mbappe, who won the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup, is considered to be the next megastar in world soccer.

The France international scored a hat-trick in France’s 2022 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Argentina in Qatar last Sunday.

The former AS Monaco forward won the Golden Shoe award for the top scorer of the tournament.

But Rooney believes the 24-year-old needs to switch teams if he entertains hopes of winning the Ballon d’Or or the UEFA Champions League.

“I think he [Mbappe] needs to leave that club and go to the Premier League. PSG is a massive club, but I think he has done everything he can in Ligue 1. Maybe a Manchester United or Real Madrid.

“If he needs to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo, I think he needs to join Manchester United or Real Madrid,” Rooney told Sports 18.

Mbappe’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain will expire in 2025.