Ikenga Ugochinyere: Akokwa women bars Gov Uzodinma from Akokwa

A group of women in Akokwa Imo state under the aegis of Akokwa Women For Progress Initiative has barred governor Hope Uzodimma from visiting Akokwa throughout this festive season, unless he stops the unwarranted and incessant harassment of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

Speaking on behalf of the group, President of the initiative Susan Ucheoma said that “they cannot host a man who is apparently desperate to kill one of our most illustrious sons.”

She adds that “For no justifiable reason, Governor Uzodimma has sworn to extinguish one of the brightest lights of our clan and we cannot fold our hands and watch that happen. Anyone who wishes to terminate the life of one of us or to as much as restrict his freedom cannot be our friend and such a person is not welcomed to Akokwa.”

She warned any family or group planning to host the governor during this yuletide season anywhere in Akokwa to drop such plans or be ready to face the repercussions.