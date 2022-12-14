How I impregnated my 13-year-old house help — Man, 75, confesses in Anambra

Advertisement



A seventy-five-year-old man, identified as Mr. Sunday Muoghalu has confessedly narrated how he impregnated a thirteen-year-old girl living in his house as a house help.

Mr. Muoghalu was recently arrested by Anambra State State Command, following the intervention of the State Commissioner for Women Social Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo in a case of an under-aged girl who gave birth after being impregnated by her guardian.

Mrs. Obinabo had rescued the young girl during her visit to the St. Benedict Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu, after seeing trending social media videos on the predicament of the victim who was residing in the hospital. She also appreciated internet users that brought the ugly incident to her attention, while also assuring of justice.

The teen mother of a two-month-old baby, while narrating her ordeal, said it all happened when her madam, popularly known as Madam Ghana traveled to the village, leaving only them with her husband in the house.

She added that said she did not report the abuse to her father because she had earlier reported it to her madam, who seriously warned the husband to desist from such abominable act.

She further revealed that she was not the only victim of her, as according to her, another (seven-year-old) man who stays in the same house with them also got pregnant for the said man.

The thirteen-year-old mother, who hails from Ákwá-Ibom State while the father, resides at Agulu Community, Anaocha Council Area, was sent to live with her guardians at the Diamond House Awka, before the incident happened, which made her madam to send her back to her father.

Meanwhile, when interrogated, the 75-year-old suspect, Mr. Muoghalu admitted to have committed the act. He pleaded guilty, but however claimed that he did not actually intend to impregnate the little girl, but was just playing with her until something came over him; and it all happened.