FG inaugurates N996m ABU Water Scheme

The Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, has inaugurated and handed over the rehabilitated Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria Water Supply Scheme for the provision of potable water to the university and its environs.

During the handing over ceremony in Zaria on Thursday, the minister said the project had been completed to the highest level of quality at a cost of N996 million.

Adamu said the scheme had a design capacity of five million litres per day, to serve more than 200,000 people residing within Samaru and Kongo campuses of the university and its environs.

The minister added that the quality of the treated water from the scheme had been subjected to laboratory tests and found to be acceptable within national and international standards for drinking water.

He expressed the hope that the management of the university would effectively operate and maintain the water supply facility, to provide sustained services to the beneficiaries.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving its funding for speedy execution of the project.

The minister appreciated the cooperation accorded the ministry during the project execution by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kabiru Bala.

In his brief remarks, Bala expressed gratitude to the minister for the project, stressing that the scheme would augment the existing water supply system of the institution