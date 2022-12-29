Brazil legend and greatest footballer of all time passes away after battle with cancer at the age of 82

Advertisement



Pele, the greatest footballer of all time, has died at the age of 82.

The world of football is in mourning after it was announced the Brazilian icon has passed away in his homeland.

Pele had been receiving treatment for a tumour in his colon but stopped responding to care.

It has now been confirmed that he has passed away.

Nicknamed The King, Pele won three World Cups with Brazil between 1958 and 1970, the only player in football history to achieve the feat.

His amazing haul of 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, which included friendlies, is recognised as a Guinness World Record.

He scored a remarkable 77 goals in 92 games for the national team – a record equalled by Neymar at the recent World Cup.

Pele burst on to the scene at an early age.

He made his debut for his local team Santos aged just 15 and then was won his first cap for the Brazil national team at 16.

He won the World Cup in 1958 aged just 17, and then won it again in 1962 and 1970.

The South American superstar racked up 643 goals in 659 appearances for club side Santos across his 18-year spell.

He also played for the New York Cosmos and retired in 1977, in an exhibition match between the Cosmos and Santos.

In 1992, after his playing career, he was appointed a UN ambassador for ecology and the environment.

Three years later, he was then named Brazil’s Extraordinary Minister for Sport by president Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

He was the subject of a hit Netflix show charting his life from childhood poverty to the 1970 World Cup winner.

Pele leaves his third wife Marcia Aoki and six children.