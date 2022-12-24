CUUP Spokesman Ikenga Ugochinyere escapes assassination

Advertisement



The Special Assistant to Governor, Hope Uzodinma on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri on Friday night made good his threat to attack the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, when he led a team of 15 fully armed hooded operatives to attack the convoy of Ugochinyere in a lonely road.

The assailants led by, Chinasa Nwaneri came in three Sienna vehicles, two tinted Hilux trucks, an Armoured Personnel vehicle and another vehicle with APC sticker.

They forcibly stopped the convoy with the Armoured Personnel Carrier while the team of hooded operatives and thugs rushed at the vehicles in the convoy and ordered all the occupants to disembark.

The convoy had been going to drop off some supporters of Ikenga who had attended his reception and flag-off at Akokwa when they were waylaid and forced out of the road by Nwaneri and his platoon of gunmen.

Among them was a pregnant woman, whose whereabout is still unknown as nobody has been able to make contact with her.

The assailants searched all the vehicles for Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere threatening thunder and brimstone, but Ikenga was not in the vehicle.

In their frustration, they vandalized, burgled the vehicles and made away with all the valuables and campaign materials in the vehicles.

The attack on Ugochinyere”s convoy has been greeted with outrage in Ideato land as many stakeholders and kinsmen of Ugochinyere have described the action as a provocative resort to self help by the Imo State government adding that if anything happens to their son the governor should be held responsible

They wondered why Nwaneri, who is not the Governor, not a Policeman and not a soldier, could take laws into his own hands without repercussions from law enforcement officers.

The community is also accusing the security agencies of complicity, for allowing a private citizen have access to an armoured vehicle, recruiting more than 15 police operatives and about 12 thugs in a joint expedition to massage his ego