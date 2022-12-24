Attack on CUPP Spokesman: Ideato Youths show solidarity vow to stand with their son

Advertisement



Following the assassination attempt on the Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political parties on Friday night Youths from Akokwa and across Ideato held a vigil at his home in a show of support and solidarity

The youths started trooping into Ikenga’s home around 8:30pm following the attack singing solidarity songs.

One of the youths who spoke to our correspondent wondered why the Governor and the Police hierarchy will allow this lawlessness to take place. He said Ikenga gas done nothing to deserve this harassment and called on the governor to call Chinasa Nwaneri to order.

On Thursday, Ikenga had alerted Nigerians the threats by Governor Hope Uzodinma’s government to attack and eliminate him if he dares come into Imo state.