Conor McGregor says he ‘carried’ Floyd Mayweather in boxing fight as UFC star feuds with rival Nate Diaz online

Conor Mcgregor has sensationally claimed he “carried” Floyd Mayweather in their showdown.

The UFC’s poster boy entered the boxing world in August 2017 to face the former five-weight world champion in what was aptly dubbed ‘The Money Fight’.

McGregor turned in a valiant display in the early rounds but succumbed to fatigue and was ultimately stopped in the tenth round of the Sin City showdown.

Many boxing fans believe Mayweather “carried” The Notorious to make a spectacle of the bout, although the MMA superstar insists it was the other way around.

In response to a dig from former UFC rival Nate Diaz, the Irishman said: “I carried Floyd.

“Not next time. Like in the pub. One shot. Nighty night I don’t give a rats, U too.”

Mayweather recently claimed a second showdown with the southpaw was on the cards, telling The Daily Mail: “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun.

“Then I have another exhibition [in] Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight.