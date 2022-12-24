Ambience of love in Southern Kaduna… By Sabo Douglas Garba

Advertisement



In the midst of multiple challenges of insecurity in Southern Kaduna and Kaduna State in general, a period that is supposed to be filled with sadness and sorrow, hate for one another and uttermost mistrust within the citizenry; Yet an ambience of love greeted the air as the people felt a tap of relief from the people that matter in the society during the Youth and Women empowerment Christmas Carol that was organised by the Kaduna State APC Deputy Woman leader, in person of Barr. Francesca Naymarie Musa.

In attendance were top Government Officials, the leadership of the APC in Kaduna State as well as candidates vying for public offices in the coming 2023 elections under the Flagship of the APC.

The State Party Chairman of the APC Air Cmdr. Emmanuel K. Jekada (rtd) graced the occasion with a flamboyant appearance worthy of a true leader, with so many supporters and party stalwarts who were heard chanting his praises. In his speech, The Chairman admonished the people to avoid politics of bitterness & religion. He further Charged the people to vote track records and capacity instead of chasing shadows. He appreciated the Host with a belief that such initiative was commendable and should be replicated.

Hundreds of wrappers were distributed to widows, with cash gifts to celebrate the festive period.

The event which took place on the 22/12/2022 at Kamying Hotel, Zonkwa was attended by 389 people, mostly women.

The Climax of the event were Goodwill messages from people of Goodwill, Cutting of the Christmas Cake, Presentation of gift items to some other 110 widows & downtrodden that were carefully selected from the 11 political wards of Zagon Kataf Local Government.

The Organizer of the event in person of Barr. Naymarie Francesca Musa, closed the event with a thought provoking speech; where she thanked the State Party Chairman, Alhaji Ismail Yusuf Ashafa(Sardaunan Ikulu), Hon. Ali Gora, Hon. Atiku Isaac Sankey an Aspiring member House of Reps for Zango/Jaba Federal Constituency under the APC, Hon. Magaji Binyan, for their contribution towards the success of the event.

The widow of the late Agwam Bajju who was in attendance stated that this event is the first of its kind in Zangon Kataf and asked others to emulate as supporting widows & the downtrodden is a project that should be embraced by all.

Barrister Naymarie further admonished the people to live in peace with one another and extend love through sharing with the needy and dining with the downtrodden.

She thanked her parents for standing by her and giving her the needed support that translates to the woman she has become today.

The representative of the beneficiaries, Mrs Esther Tambiyi Thanked Barr. Francesca for remembering them when they needed to be remembered and supporting them when they needed to be supported. She further revealed that the Christmas season is a season to be happy, but for widows, it is a season full of worries, as they go up and about looking for how to feed and cloth their children with little or no support from anyone. She further admonished people of Goodwill to always think about the plight of the widows just like the Barrister did.