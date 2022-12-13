Argentina(3) vs Croatia(0) : Alvarez and Messi combine as sublime Argentina reach World Cup final

Advertisement



Star man Lionel Messi rifled home a penalty to put Argentina in front at the Lusail Stadium, before Julian Alvarez doubled the lead.

Alvarez then scored again for Argentina’s third after some incredible work from Messi to set the Man City ace up.

Argentina will now face France or Morocco – who play in their World Cup semi-final tomorrow night.

For the third and final goal of a memorable evening, Lionel Messi led Josko Gvardiol a merry dance.

And as the blue and white hordes sang their hearts out, you could not help believing that he will.

Earlier in the tournament, beIN SPORTS presenter Richard Keys had dismissively described Argentina as “Messi and 10 of his mates”.

But against the ultimate collective, Croatia, Lionel Scaloni’s men proved they are a proper team, not a one-man band.

The captain scored the crucial opening goal but the spotkick was won by 22-year-old Alvarez after a lofted pass by 21-year-old Enzo Fernandez.