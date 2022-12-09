2023 Election: Group cautions youths against misdemeanours

Advertisement



The Youth Advocacy for Peace and Social Justices Centre for Sustainable Development, has advised the youth against unwholesome acts that could undermine the 2023 general election.

The National President of the group, Mr Emmanuel Yatai, who made the call in a statement in Kaduna on Friday, urged for active and positive participation of the youth in the election.

Yatai also called on the youth to sensitise their peers, particularly on the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

This, according to him, will enable the youth to exercise their constitutional right of voting for credible candidate of their choice during the election.

“We have met with stakeholders and youth groups from 29 states of the federation and critically looked at how the youth could positively participate in the election.

“Other highlights of the stakeholders’ parley included preparations toward a national dialogue proposed for January 2023 to set development agenda for leaders in 2023 across the country,” he said.

He noted the significance of the 2023 general elections to Nigerians, saying that structures must be put in place to ensure full participation of all citizens in the election.

Yatai commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for sustaining the tempo in the planning for the elections with significant level of transparency.

He tasked the electoral umpire to work more closely with the Civil Society Organisations and community gatekeepers to curb tendencies for unwholesome acts during the poll.

On the security situation in the country, Yatai called on the government to play its role of protecting life and property of all citizens.

The national president noted some level of improvement in the security situation across the country and urged the government to step up the efforts.

He explained that YAPASJU Centre was established in 2021 with a mission to organise, mobilise, educate, and awaken the Nigerian society towards sustainable development.