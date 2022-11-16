Tinubu speaks to private stakeholders,  others, Thursday in Imo – Uzodimma

Advertisement



…Governor says Imo, classical example of APC as a winning team

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will, Thursday, be in Owerri the Imo State capital, to speak to an audience of private sector drivers, comprising investors, manufacturers, traders among others, preparatory to his main campaign in the State in the coming days.

Governor Hope Uzodimma made the disclosure, Wednesday, while speaking with the media on arrival at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, from the APC Presidential Campaign flag-off in Jos Plateau State, Tuesday.

The Governor who is also the APC Coordinator for South East Presidential Campaign Council had reiterated his call on the Igbo in Jos to be part of the government of Nigeria at the centre by keying into the agenda of the APC which he said is already a success story in Imo.

“The only way to be part of Nigeria is being part of the government at the centre and the government at the centre is controlled by APC,” he maintained.

Governor Uzodimma said that he has not seen any calculation in the population of over 200 million people in Nigeria that will “whisk-off APC,” noting that “in Imo State there are things to show why all and sundry should encourage APC.”

“And you don’t change the winning team as APC is wining in Imo State and other States of the Federation so it should continue,” he insists.

Earlier, the Governor had described the APC outing in Jos as “a welcome development that recorded a very huge success where the national leadership of APC, starting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, all the progressives Governors and all national leaders were present.”

He said “the flag-off is a symbolic event because it now encourages other States to replicate what happened in Jos in their States.”

Furthermore, Governor Uzodimma explained that Imo State will tomorrow, Thursday, November 17, 2022 hold a town hall meeting where Tinubu will be present to “speak to the private sector, listen to them, hear some of the challenges they have been confronted with in the course of doing their businesses and see whether they are provided in his manifesto and if not, make the final amendment to the manifesto.”

The Governor also said tentatively on Monday, November 21, 2022, APC will be holding a State campaign rally similar to what happened in Jos on Tuesday where all members of the Party in Imo State will come out to receive the presidential candidate of APC who will also speak to the larger audience at the venue.

He therefore encouraged all APC members to be part of the above programmes.