Soludo, Police, Fire Service Speak on Onitsha Fire Outbreak

By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

The trio of the Anambra State Fire Service, Anambra State Police Command, and Anambra State Governor have given their respective comments and update on the early morning fire outbreak that hit the commercial city of Onitsha, in Anambra State on Monday.

Announcing the fire outbreak in a press release to newsmen, the Fire Chief/Director, Anambra State Fire Service, Engr. Martin Agbili, explained that his office, after receiving a distress call about the fire outbreak, which occured at Kano Street behind Main Market, Onitsha at about 2.20am, deployed their fire trucks and firefighters to the scene.

He also noted that, the firefighters, on getting there, immediately swung to action and battled the fire, refilling their fire trucks over and over.

In his own update, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed that the situation has been brought under control.

While also confirming that no life was lost in the inferno; Tochukwu, however, said that goods worth millions of naira were affected by fire.

“Preliminary information shows that the cause of the fire was as a result of electrical upsurge from a Costmetics store in the storey building. Our personnel are still there monitoring.

“The Command wants to use the opportunity to advise members of the public to always turn off their appliances before leaving the house and offices,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has commiserated with the owners of the shops affected by the fire, which he described as very unfortunate incident.

According to a statement signed by the Governor’s Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, Soludo expressed sadness over the incident that razed many shops and caused loss of many goods and properties.

The Governor, in the statement, was quoted as saying: “I commiserate with the shop owners over the inferno.

“As a responsive government, we are already on top of the situation, investigating the remote and immediate causes of the fire, as well as the losses incurred, with a view to averting a future recurrence of the disaster.

“Efforts of our emergency responders like the State Fire Service contributed in extinguishing the fire; and I find their efforts heartwarming.

“I encourage those affected to remain strong and resolute in the face of the extreme loss, as we continue to work with relevant institutions to find lasting solutions to the perennial fire incidences across the state.”

Aburime, in the statement, also said Governor Soludo has directed the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, in company of the Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, and the Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, to convey government’s commiseration to the affected victims and leadership of the market.

The Press Secretary added that Governor also reiterate the need for citizens to adhere to fire safety measures, particularly in this season of the year.