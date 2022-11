Advertisement



Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo CFR and former governor Peter Obi met at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Awka during the Thanksgiving mass for Most Rev. Paulinus C. Ezeokafor in celebration of his 70th birthday.

Just before the mass started, Governor Soludo stepped out from his pew and walked over to where the former governor was seated to greet him, welcoming him to the Capital city.

This is according to the chief press secretary to the Governor of Anambra State.