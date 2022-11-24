“Walter Okeke Did Not Steal Any Property, He Is Not Thief”

Advertisement



Our attention has been drown to the current odeal of Chief Walter Ubaka Okeke; going by all substantive documents made available before us, we were able to deduce that he did not steal any property whatsoever belonging to anybody, group or agency, hence against the wide speculation and ill representation of the entire issue by mischief makers, except for some reasons he was not able to attend to the lower court’s summon and on time.

We, at this moment, categorically state, standing upon the principle that we are known for; we do not support criminality of any nature, no matter how colourful it is, whether stealing or intentionally disobedient to court summons, it is in our nature not to side with crime, and in fact, we are known both within and beyond our community as a people who stand for justice; we are notable for not only reporting crime activities around us, we also incline to voluntary prosecution of abnormalities and criminality, at all levels. Therefore, we state further that we are not on the side of questioning the processes vis a viz his remand.

However, the continuous turning on the news and social media and the most unpleasant portrayal as a common criminal has started to cast doubt; taking a persecution colouration is not going well with us as a family owning to the integrity image of the family, which we believe the victim carries, it has started to look like his political opponents are using the court to destroy his image. If so, we vehemently condemn such practice to it’s entirety and warn that such be stopped and remedies advanced where necessary.

Furthermore, we were able to reach the gentleman who is the complainant and who most of us would call a brother from respective relationship perspective, from our soft and cordial interaction we were convinced that he has no hand in what we can call image stain and media victimisation of our own.

Therefore, we bring to the notice of the courts to immediately review the condition of the former gubernatorial aspirant not given to evading justice but so not to be seen as a paddle of victimisation of the innocent.

We are not for injustice irrespective of whatever end, we would continue to avoid interfering with court procedures or pronouncements in whatever manner, for we are not known for such, thefore it remains a rule within us that should anyone found interfering with criminal procedure from a wrong perspective would automatically become guilty of the offence alleged; notwithstanding, this is who we are.

Lastly, this publication is without the consent of Chief Walter Okeke; he has discouraged this move on several occasions believing and looking forward to the judicial finality of all substantive suites connected to his travail believe in such final judicial pronouncement lies the restoration of what he thinks have been taken from him.

