Nigerians Who Registered In 2022 Will Soon Collect Permanent Voter Cards – Electoral Body, INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said it would soon release the timeline and procedure for the collection of new permanent voters cards (PVCs).

This was made known by INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday at the stakeholders’ forum by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (CSSR) in Abuja.

The INEC chairman explained that the commission had made progress in the production and delivery of critical sensitive and non-sensitive election materials to its state offices.

According to the INEC boss, the insecurity in the country is a source for concern, adding that the challenge is compounded by attacks on campaigns, rallies and processions across all political parties.

He said; “On the collection of permanent voters cards (PVCs) for fresh registrations in 2022 as well as applicants for transfer to other polling units and the replacement of damaged or lost cards, we wish to assure Nigerians that the commission will soon release the timelines and procedure for the collection of PVCs.

“With the ongoing display of the register for claims and objections, the commission considered it appropriate to conclude the process so that the cards will not be in the hands of ineligible registrants who may attempt to use them during the election. We understand the anxiety of Nigerians to collect their PVCs and appeal for a little patience as we speedily conclude the necessary safeguards for a transparent process.

“Although the provisions of the electoral act 2022 and the commission’s regulations and guidelines for political parties are clear, the commission has found it necessary to remind political parties, candidates and their supporters on the provisions of the law and their responsibilities.

“Accordingly, tomorrow Thursday 24th November 2022, the commission will release a summary highlighting the legal provisions governing the conduct of political rallies, processions and campaigns. This will be uploaded to our website and social media platforms.”

“Turning to campaign finance, the commission is determined to tackle the matter frontally. Areas of violation include party and candidate expenditure beyond what is provided by law and the diabolical practice of vote buying at polling units on election day. Here again, the commission will tomorrow Thursday 24th November 2022 publish a summary of the guidelines on finances and election expenses of parties and candidates,” he said.

Source;https://saharareporters.com/2022/11/23/nigerians-who-registered-2022-will-soon-collect-permanent-voter-cards-electoral-body