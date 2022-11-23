Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Investigates President Buhari’s Adviser On SDGs, Probes Six Companies Over Awarded Contracts

Advertisement



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has written to the Office of the Senior Special Adviser to President Muuhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) over its commencement of an investigation into the awarded SDGs contracts.

The EFCC in a letter by its Lagos command listed six companies its investigation focuses on, including Jacodi Nigeria Limited, Metrics Integrated Solar Service, Hisense Technology Ltd, Value Builders Nig. Ltd, Prismvisa Contr. Nig. Ltd and Nurla Consulting Serv. Ltd.

According to Daily Trust, the commission in the letter dated 17th October, 2022 and signed by its Lagos Zonal Commander, Ahmed Ghali, said it is specifically investigating the Office of the Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs for alleged abuse of public office, money laundering and diversion of funds involving some companies.

Recall that an international anti-corruption advocacy group had in September 2022 petitioned the commission, seeking its audience to probe some contracts awarded by the SDGs’ office.

It had alleged that some contractors were paid twice for a single project and for the same purpose via two payment platforms – GIFMIS and Remita platforms.

According to the letter with reference number: CR: 3000/EFCC/LS/AFF.2/TB/BAW/VOL. 3/079 which was received by the OSSAP-SDGs on November 16, the EFCC directed the office to provide it with some documents in order to enable it conclude the investigations.

The commission requested for documents including Certified True Copies of the list of awarded contracts between 2017 and 2020, as well as certificate of completion (or otherwise).

“Investigation Activities: Request for information” read: “The command is investigating a case of abuse of public office, money laundering and diversion of funds involving the under listed companies that were alleged to have carried out contracts for SDG between 2017 – 2020.

“The companies: Jacodi Nigeria Limited, Metrics Integrated Solar Service, Hisense Technology Ltd, Value Builders Nig. Ltd, Prismvisa Contr. Nig. Ltd and Nurla Consulting Serv. Ltd.

“In view of the above, you’re are requested to kindly furnish the commission with the following documents to enable us conclude our investigation: i. Certified True Copies of the list of awarded contracts; ii. certificate of completion (or otherwise).

“This request is made pursuant to Section 38(1) and (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishments) Act, 2004 and Section 24 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022 as amended,” the letter read.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, when contacted, told Daily Trust that he was not in possession of the information.

Similarly, the legal adviser to the Office of the Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs, Barr. Aliyu Lolo, told Daily Trust on phone that he could not comment on the issue unless he was directed to do so.

Meanwhile, he directed that a formal request for comment be written to the office.

