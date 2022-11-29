Breaking: Labour Party Women Leader Assassinated

Advertisement



The Labour Party women leader in Kaura area of Kaduna state, Mrs. Victoria Chintex has been assassinated by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

Gunmen according to report had stormed the deceased residence and shot her dead, while her husband sustained gunshot injuries.

Sources told our correspondent that the incident took place on Monday night.

The Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Zone 3, Kaduna State, Edward Simon Buju, in a chat with journalists on Tuesday said the late Mrs Chintex was an industrious, hardworking and dedicated woman who died at a time the Party and the country needed her most.