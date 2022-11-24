ASATU youths call for calm and affirm their support to Gov Soludo

- We the members of Asatu Youth, an umbrella body of all the 179 communities youth leaders in Anambra State want to use this opportunity to call for calm over the recent happening.
- Our attention has been drawn to a recent statement credited to a faceless and unknown group called coalition of south east youth leaders. The group said to have called on the noble Anambra State House of Assembly to impeach the Govenror of Anambra state, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR. They said to have made this call for impeachment due to the recent statement made by Governor Soludo over Mr. Peter Obi candidacy.
- It is important for our people to understand that Govenror Soludo has a right to express his opinion concerning this 2023 general elections. It is his fundamental right to do so. The Constitution is clear on the grounds for impeachment of a governor. Exercise of fundamental right to freedom of expression is not an offence in our law. Such can not make any sane person or group of persons to call for his impeachment. It is not done anywhere in a civilized society like ours.
- We the Asatu Youth, therefore condemn such a call and advise those seeking for attention to look for somewhere else.
- Governor Soludo has a mandate given to him by Ndi Anambra to govern them. And he is focused on that mandate to deliver the dividend of democracy. Any well meaning onye Anambra should pray for our Governor to succeed.
- We the members of Asatu Youth will keep praying for our leader, Govenror Soludo to succeed in his mandate. And we will keep supporting him to deliver in his community based driven governance in Anambra state.
- We also want to use this opportunity to declare that as community youth leaders, we have a duty and responsibility to ensure that the dividends of good governance under the Soludo Solution Mandate gets to all the 179 communities without any exclusion. And we will not allow any detractors to have their way in this administration.
- We want to advise Anambra Youths to take advantage of the administration of Soludo that has started very well and is focused on delivering good governance to the people, especially the youths. He has appointed a lot of young people into positions of authority. He appointed the former President of Asatu Youth, Mr. Patrick Agha Mba as the Commissioner for Youth Development, Ms. Chiamaka Helen Nnake (Commissioner for Budget & Economic Planning), Mr. Osita Onuko ( MD, Awka Capital Territory Development Agency, ACTDA), Mr. Emeka Okonkwo (MD/CEO ATMA), Engr. Julius Mmelikam Chukwuemeka (Commissioner for Power & Water Resources) and so many others who are all doing well in their area of appointments.
- The Ministry of Youth Development is currently organizing a programme tagged *”One youth, two skills”* for Anambra Youths in order to curb unemployment in the State.
Rather than wasting our precious time on discussing someone’s personal expression and opinion which are his right as enshrined in the constitution, Ndi Anambra youths should identify with their community youth leaders and ask how they can participate in the empowerment programmes going on at the moment.
- Soludo must succeed. He is our leader. He can not fail because he is a believer in the Anambra project.
We believe in Anambra. Anambra is ours and Anambra we serve.
