ASATU youths call for calm and affirm their support to Gov Soludo

The Ministry of Youth Development is currently organizing a programme tagged *”One youth, two skills”* for Anambra Youths in order to curb unemployment in the State.

Rather than wasting our precious time on discussing someone’s personal expression and opinion which are his right as enshrined in the constitution, Ndi Anambra youths should identify with their community youth leaders and ask how they can participate in the empowerment programmes going on at the moment.

Soludo must succeed. He is our leader. He can not fail because he is a believer in the Anambra project.

We believe in Anambra. Anambra is ours and Anambra we serve.