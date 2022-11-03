3 Kids Burnt To Death In Kano

Advertisement



Three children have been burnt to death in a fire which gutted their house at the Kofar Kabuga area of Gwale LGA of Kano State.

The fire, suspected to be from an electrical fault, started around 10pm on Monday.

A witness told Daily Trust that the mother of the children died three years ago and that they were living with their auntie.

Their neighbour, Abubakar Ahmad, said, “Two of them were the children of Malam Zakariya (Abdul (eight) and Saddiqa (five), while the other girl, (Fatima (11) was brought to look after them since the death of their mother.”

He explained that, “We were about to sleep when the light went off, not knowing that it was as a result of an electrical fault from their house. The next thing we heard was the call for rescue from another neighbour who lives downstairs while they were upstairs.

“People came out to rescue the children but were not aware that the children were inside the house.

“We didn’t know they were inside because we asked their neighbour and he said he didn’t know. Until when their father came back; that was the time he confirmed to us that they were locked inside.”

The deceased were buried according to Islam rites on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, adding that the case was under investigation.