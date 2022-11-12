2023: Obi Promises to End Nepotism, Eliminate Hunger Among Women, Youths

Advertisement



The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday promised to end nepotism, ethnicity, saying he will rebuild the country if elected.

Obi, who declared this at the rally which was held at the Baptist Convention Ground in Benin City, Edo State, said he would ensure that women and youths would never go hungry when voted as president.

The LP presidential candidate who was accompanied at the rally with his running mate, Yusuf Datti and the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, stated that his government will leverage on the country’s population and vast lands to boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and make life better for Nigerians.

He said he and his running mate would do everything within their constitutional powers to fight corruption to the barest minimum.

At the palace of the Oba of Benin during a courtesy visit, the LP presidential standard bearer, told the monarch he was in his palace with his team to seek for his blessings as he embarks on his campaign, noting that the forthcoming election should not be based on sentiments but on competency and one who can deliver to Nigerians the dividends of democracy.

On his part, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, told the LP presidential candidate that his reputation preceded him.

Oba Ewuare II further hinted to him that there are a lot of temptations in office and asked if he could resist them and remain clean?

The monarch further said that there has been a lot of arguments about his popularity only on the social media while some said otherwise, adding that he has tried to find out from both the old and the young and that what he has seen is quite amazing.

The monarch maintained that the Benin throne, right from time immemorial, has remained apolitical as he is the father to all, blesses and advises all who seek for political position and others.

He said the throne is interested in the one who has the interest of Nigerians at heart, one who can make life meaningful for all.

Furthermore, the Benin monarch said he needed some clarifications from the Obi on why he turned down the land offered to him as read in the papers and wanted to confirm if that information was true.

Responding to the monarch’s questions, the LP presidential candidate said it was true that he actually returned the land given to him.

On the question of resisting temptations that are associated with office, he said he and his running mate would do all in their power to resist and fight corruption in the country.