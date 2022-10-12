Tears As Flood Sweeps 6 Family Members in Anambra (Video)

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was another tragic moment in Nzam, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, as six members of a family got drowned in flood, barely four days after a speed boat capsized in the state while conveying people across the same flood in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

According to a video from the scene, currently trending online, the family of six was drowned right inside their house after the it was submerged by flood.

A voiceover that accompanies the video said the family was already prepared to leave for a safe place, before they were unexpectedly swept away and drowned by the flood.

The video also shows some youths of the community bringing out the corpses of the victims from the flood and depositing them in an upland area.

The corpses, as shown in the video, consist that of a woman, her four children and her sister.

Watch the video below: