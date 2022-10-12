Obi support group lambasts APC for turning national assets as Campaign venue

Advertisement



From Chuks Collins, Abuja

A very vocal international support group for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the fast approaching February 2023 general election, Peter Obi,under the aegis of the Great Nigeria4Obi-Datti has taken the All Progressives Congress(APC)to task for using the nation’s seat of power -Aso Rock villa for election campaign venue.

Reacting under the caption, “We condemn today’s frivolousness at Aso Rock …”, the group noted, “We, at the Great Nigeria4Obi-Datti totally condemn the frivolity known as the inauguration of the Tinubu Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, held today, Monday 10th October, 2022 at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

“We condemn the continued use and abuse of our common trust to fleece the Nigerian peoples.

“The All Progressives Congress(APC) has openly continued to party while Nigeria burns…”

The Great Nigeria 4 Obi-Datti further reminded the APC and her top brass of what it described as their “massive indifference to the reigning penury in the land. That while Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on strike, and our children are not going to School, Parents/Workers are unpaid, new jobs remain elusive due to comatose economic climate pervading the country, insecurity everywhere, food prices and inflation rising exponentially, Nigeria hemorrhaging workers to foreign lands, and our currency losing its value, yet the APC top brass found a way to continue the ‘Ariya’, wasting whopping Millions of naira to assemble Troupes, Assorted Uniforms, Banners, Colorful Decor, Chandeliers, Dances, Music, Catered Food, Ushers, high powered Security to hold a Women’s jamboree at the Aso Rock.

“What an indifference to the suffering masses in Nigeria!”

With the frivolous jamboree, the group noted that the apple certainly rots from the top.

The support group pointed out that a political party with massive difficulty in prioritizing the needs of Nigerians needs to go.

They must be sent packing out of Aso Rock, hence the Ariya jamboree must end.

According to the Publicity Bureau of the group, “at the Great Nigeria4Obi-Datti we call for a commitment to the issues bothering the common Nigerians, including attention to Education, Job creation, Salary payment and security.

“There’s therefore great urgency for APC to go, because

probity, is everything.

“Nigerians must use their already tattered broom to sweep this heartless lot out.

These Frivolousness must end, and we have taken a stand as we passionately appeal to all Nigerian voters, families and parents to speak loudly with their votes at the presidential election by supporting Peter Obi and Dr Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, come February 2023.”