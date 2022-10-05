Gov Bala Mohammed Is A Man Of Integrity – Says Atiku As He Welcomes Decampees To PDP

Advertisement



Nigeria’s former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has applauded the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed, saying that he truly represents citizens of Bauchi State.

Alhaji Atiku stated this today when he welcomed hundred of thousand decampees to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in an occasion held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi where he stated that the Party means well to Nigerians.

He congratulated Governor Bala Mohammed and the PDP in Bauchi for the successes recorded, calling on them to ensure team work and massive mobilization of votes in favor of all candidates of the Party.

According to Abubakar, Bauchi state has under the leadership of Bala Mohammed witnessed unprecedented achievements, adding that one good term deserves another for a better service delivery.

In a key note address, National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu said the Party’s presidential candidate, will unify the country and the PDP.

Speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed, said the former VP symbolises Nigeria’s unity and progress and assured him that he will continue to work hard to actualize the aspiration of Nigerians.

In attendance were Atiku’s running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, former Vice President, Alhaji Namadi Sambo, former Senate President, Bulola Saraki, Governors of Sokoto, Adamawa and Taraba states.

Others were former Governors of Niger and Jigawa states, among top dignitaries.