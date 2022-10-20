Diesel Theft: Ebonyi State Govt Suspends Perm Sec  & SA

Advertisement



From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government have suspended from office, the Permanent Secretary Engr. Godwin Nwankwo (Minister of power & Energy), and Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Utility, Hon. Emmanuel Nwangbo.

Briefing newsmen Wednesday, shortly after Executive Council meeting, Exco, at Centinery city Abakaliki, Commissioner for Information & State Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji said the approval for their suspension was given at the Exco meeting.

Orji explained that the suspension was due to persistent theft of diesel meant for Streetlights handled by the Ministry of Power and Energy. While noting the disturbing volumes of diesel that have been lost in the hands of the persons involved in the business of streetlight.

He added “Exco therefore resolved that all concerned in the business of streetlight supervision in the state be investigated by the Department of State Security Service with a view to unmask the perpetrators.

“The Head of service was further directed to cause a thorough investigation of the Ministry’s staff involved in the theft of the diesel and take appropriate actions as required by the rules of the State Civil Service,” (Orji)