Alleged 5bn fraud: AGF gives EFCC go-ahead to prosecute Stella Oduah, others

The Attorney-General of the Federation(AGF), Abubakar Malami, has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) approval to prosecute former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah, and others on alleged N5 billion fraud.

Prosecuting counsel, Hassan Liman, SAN, on Wednesday, informed Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja at the resumed hearing on the matter.

The News Agency of of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ekwo had, on May 10, fixed today for arraignment of the defendants following a letter from the office of the AGF in response to a petition. written by counsel to the 8th defendant in the suit, Ogbu James, SAN.