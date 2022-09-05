Speeding Truck Crushes Mother, Child, 3 Others to Death in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An unidentified over-speeding truck driver has crushed a mother and her baby gury to death, alongside three others, in Anambra.

According to a statement issued by the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State Command, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi, the fatal road traffic crash occured at about 7:20pm on Sunday, along the Enugwu-Agidi axis of the Awka—Enugu Expressway.

He further noted that the crash occured between the unidentified driver of red truck with no registration number and a driver of Lexus RX330 Jeep (with registration number KJA182HS) in which the mother and her baby girl were boarded.

He said, “An unidentified driver of a black Lexus RX330 with registration number KJA182HS and an unidentified driver of a Red Truck with no registration number was involved in a fatal road traffic crash at Enugwu-Agidi by Expressway by Awka-Enugu Expressway today 4th September, 2022 at about 1920hrs.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed. According to eyewitness report the truck driver was on speed, lost control and rammed into the Lexus SUV.

“Five people (3 male adults, 1 female adult and 1 female child) were involved in the crash. Five of them (3 male adults, 1 female adult and 1 female child) were killed.

“FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Anambra Sector Command took the victims to Amaku Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and the corpses were deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The rescue team on ground managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was removed.”

CC Irelewuyi sympathized with the family of the dead victims and prayed for the peaceful repose of their souls.

He warned motorists, especially truck drivers to avoid speeding and ensure they keep to recommend speed limit.

“Kill the speed before it kills you. Drive to arrive alive. Let’s keep our road safe from crash,” he warned.