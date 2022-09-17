Re: Federal High Court Judgement and Nullification of PDP Governorship Primary Election in Zamfara

Advertisement

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Zamfara State Chapter wishes to acknowledge the Federal High Court Gusau Judgement which ruled that, the Primary election conducted by our noble party is null and avoid and ordered for fresh primaries.

We in the PDP are known to be law abiding and grassroots politicians who respect and believe in the supremacy of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that of our party as well as the guidelines inshirined to guide us in the party affairs.

As defendant in suit failed by some of our agrived members concerning the Governorship primary election which produced Dr Dauda Lawal as the flag bearer of the PDP in Zamfara State, we received the court’s decision in good faith and team of our lawyers are studying the judgment with a view to coming up with the next line of action within the ambit of law.

The PDP in Zamfara state did well in conducting the primary election in a well manner for fairness and justice but the Federal High Court, Gusau after intense debates it ruled against our party and other defendants in the suit.

Meanwhile, we remain committed and determined to reclaim Zamfara State and bring it back to life and make it working again for the betterment of our people who are now living under abject tension, restless, fair, hunger and other atrocities. We shall (Insha Allah) cross this hudles and ensure solid unity of our members.

Our decision as regards to the judgment will be made available after our lawyers concluded the study of the judgment and present to us their recommendations which the PDP leadership will decide on.

We are therefore calling on our members to be calm and remind resolute to ensuring success of the PDP in Zamfara State and county in General. We employ you to continue giving support and cooporation to party leaders at all levels.

Thank you

Faruk Ahmad

(Shattiman Rijiya)

Secretary, PDP Zamfara State Chapter